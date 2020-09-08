CARABAO CUP: Liverpool meet Bradford or Lincoln, Man United face Reading or Luton

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool and Manchester United will face lower league opposition in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The draws for both the second and third round of the cup were announced yesterday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will visit the winners of Bradford City against Lincoln, while Manchester United will face the winner of Reading and Luton.

Meanwhile holders Manchester City will face either Bournemouth or Crystal Palace while Chelsea will face one of Middlesbrough or Barnsley. Should Pep Guardiola’s side win the competition, it will mean they have won the competition four years in a row.

One of the biggest games of the third round tie will see last year’s semi-finalists Leicester City face Arsenal.

Tottenham’s hectic start to the season has been increased as they will face the winners of Leyton Orient or Plymouth.

Vanguard

