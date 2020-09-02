CAMA not targeted at Christians, Buhari’s aide swears before CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Government has assured that the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) was not target at religious bodies.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurances, yesterday. He spoke during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Abuja.

Enang swear to an oath, assuring Christians that he came to them with the truth about the new law.

He said, “Misconceptions have enveloped this Act with deliberate misinformation and falsehood by persons who may not have fully and in-fact personally read and digested the provision of the Act.

“We consider it appropriate and responsible to appear before you and other fora to make these explanations.

“First, the bill as it then was, was not an executive bill transmitted by President Buhari to the legislature. A Senator and member of the House of Reps in the respective chambers initiated it at the behest of the Corporate Affairs Commission and support of the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“Therefore, we cannot call it an executive bill. Mr President only assented after the National Assembly transmitted it to him.

“Secondly, upon receipt of same for assent, Mr President in accordance with extant best practice escalated the measure to appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies, who made different inputs some of which lead to Mr President declining assent twice to the bill in the entire tenure or life of the 8th Assembly.

“Thirdly, as the 9th Assembly inaugurated, Senators and members reintroduced the bill. And, they incorporated and addressed all the observation made on the 8th Assembly bill without any amendment or insertion.

“So, the two chambers in whole passed the bill without differences and transmitted it to Mr. President for assent.

“It is pertinent to state that prior to this law, the Companies and Allied Matter Act,1990, regulated the Incorporated Trustees or Law of Trust.

“We want to declare as a fact, that the Act is not targeted at churches or religious bodies as wrongly assumed.

“For illustration of this, I present a tabular form of the provisions of the 1990 Act which came into force on January 2, 1990, which after more than 30 years of operation has now been repealed and replaced by CAMA 2020 hereunder are the comparative provisions in the two enactments to show particularly that the 2020 Act assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari has not introduced any matter oppressive to the Christian Community or any religion nor any matter discriminatory against any class of persons in Nigeria,” he said.

Vanguard

