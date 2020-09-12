Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the hike in electricity tariff just as he condemned the timing the government increased the price of petrol.

He said the President ought to be concerned more with reducing the economic hardship occasioned by the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

Speaking at the 95 anniversary thanksgiving service of the church at Seraphim Land, Km 40, Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Ogun State on Saturday, the clergyman noted that Nigerians are passing through hardship in meeting their daily needs because many workers of private companies have not received salaries for over six months and wondered why government chose this period to increase electricity tariff and the price of petrol which would have effects on food prices in the country.

He said, “I can see some economic sense in removing petroleum subsidy but the timing is wrong, it caught people unawares because there was no public enlightenment before the sudden removal of the subsidy.

” I think electricity supply should be improved before talking of increasing the tariff. I don’t know any community that enjoys 12 hours of interrupted power supply in the country not to talk of 24 hours. “Government should link economic independence of people to crime reduction. If people are hungry and loosing hope, they become desperate and they can do anything”.

Prophet Alao also advised the government to consider the secularity of the country in handling CAMA as it affects religious organisations, noting that government has no business interfering with how individuals decided to worship their God.

He condemned the death sentence passed on the Kano singer Sharif Yahaya Sharifai and urged the President to intervene in the matter. He said, “If the Kano government goes ahead to execute the man, it will send wrong signals to the international community and people of different religion in the country.

The head of C & S worldwide urged all the members of the church to support the government and pray for the President and state governors to govern the country with the fear of God and improve on the welfare of the masses.

He said very soon all Nigerians will have a national thanksgiving service to celebrate end of coronavirus pandemic.

