By-Election: Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, has clinched automatic nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.

Dickson who had no opposition was returned by the Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, as the validly nominated candidate for the Senatorial contest having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

The members of the PDP from the Sagbama and Ekeremor’s decided not to pick the party’s nomination form as a mark of honour to the former governor who enjoys unprecedented acceptability and popularity in the area.

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP Senatorial Candidate, Dickson commended the people for their unflinching dedication, loyalty, support, and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

He commended the party supporters from the senatorial district for the honour given to him to have the party’s ticket in spite of several top political leaders who are qualified for the contest.

Dickson praised the people for leaving all their engagements to troop out in the rain to welcome him back to the senatorial district.

The former governor who promised the people that he would not fail them said that Bayelsa West, Bayelsa, and indeed the Ijaw nation needed very strong voice and representation at the National Assembly especially at a time when controversial bills like the Water Resources bill were being reintroduced into the National Assembly.

He said that he had always been in the vanguard of the defense of the people on sensitive matters such as the water resources bill, restructuring, resource control, revenue allocation, and others.

Dickson called on the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas making up the senatorial district, to be resolute in defense òf the long-standing power-sharing agreement between the two local government areas making up the district.

He advised the people to resist those who were out to destroy the prevailing peace and unity between the members of the two communities.

“I am a proponent of the zoning. This will make Sagbama and Ekeremor become more united in the interest of posterity. I will spearhead it.

“We will defeat those who are working against the interest of the Ijaw nation.

After the primaries, there should be operation to deliver your unit, ward, your community,

“The unity of Ekeremor and Sagbama should be sustained. We should not subvert the unity of our people because of the individual selfish interest of some persons.

“There are a lot of battles at the National Assembly, the voice of the Ijaw nation should be heard. This election is for the unity of our people, it is not about me. Sagbama and Ekeremor unity will triumph,” he said.

Thousands of party supporters from Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas defied a heavy downpour to receive the immediate past Governor on Saturday.

The former Governor was visiting the state for the first time after handing over to his successor in February due to Coronavirus pandemic, to participate in the Senatorial primaries PDP for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The party supporters who came out as early as 8 am besieged the East-West Road at Sagbama junction to welcome the former governor ahead of the primaries.

He thanked the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, his Deputy, Sen Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, traditional rulers, top political leaders, and the entire PDP family for their support.

