Busted: Plot to discredit Air Peace Boss, Onyema revealed

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say he’s a distinguish Nigerian

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Two groups, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association and the National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) have uncovered plot to smear the image of Air Peace boss, Mr. Allen Onyema.

They also expressed fear about the safety of the businessman.

In a joint statement issued in Kaduna, they expressed worry and deep concern for Mr. Onyema’s safety and well-being, calling on Nigerians and the International Community to the alleged plot to silence Mr Onyema.

The groups therefore , condemned insinuations in some quarters that a former Special Adviser to the President purportedly used billions of Naira from the Amnesty programme to purchase aircraft to start the Air Peace.

In the statement signed by Engr. Saleh Alhassan, National Secretary Miyetti Allah and Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, President, National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) ,they stated that they cannot fold their arms and allow desperate individuals mess up an honorable individual like Mr . Onyema.

“With each passing day, it is becoming clearer that the apostles of politics with bitterness are bent on pursuing the path of perdition and do not care if they drag the names of innocent person into the mud.”

“We, therefore cannot and will not fold our arms and allow them to mess up honorable individuals like Mr Allen Onyema, who has contributed immensely to the socioeconomic transformation and development of our dear Country. Besides, to remain silent is to allow desperate blackmailers to continue to mislead and misinform Nigerians and the international community about Mr. Onyema and the Air Peace conglomerate.”

READ ALSO :

“We have good reasons to believe just as we have it on good authority that this latest phantom allegations against Air Peace and its Chairman have the imprimatur of a desperate individuals.”

“The latest allegations is a rehash of some previously unsubstantiated allegations against Mr.Onyema. The allegations is akin to the proverbial voice of Jacob but the hands of Esau.”

“The plan is to set up Mr Allen Onyema on spurious charges bordering on corruption in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). While, we could have elected to ignore this smear campaigns particularly in the media, but it has become imperative to dispel this concocted tissues of lies, fabrication and misinformation.

“Mr Allen Onyema had over the years built a reputation of integrity, a promoter of peace and a hard working man. Mr Onyema has been impacting our nation and the continent with footprint of integrity as a Nigerian dedicated to the service of Nigeria and Nigerians in difficult situations at various points in time using his hard-earned income and God given wealth of wisdom.”

“As an organization, we are worried and deeply concerned for Mr Allen Onyema’s safety and well-being, we therefore draw the attention of Nigerians and the International Community to this plot to silence Mr Allen Onyema by all means.”

“We can without equivocation bear testimony to the fact that, Mr Allen Onyema has always supported any cause that will uplift the name and image of Nigeria as well as whatever will accelerate the pace of socioeconomic transformation of the nation.

“If anything, these among others are the qualities that mark him out as a man of repute, unquestionable integrity and worthy of emulation,” they stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: