Businessman in court for allegedly buying stolen Honda CRV

On 1:58 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
Businessman in court for allegedly buying stolen Honda CRV
For image representation only. Not associated with the story

A businessman, Segun Akintomide, 42, on Thursday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly buying a stolen Honda CRV.

The police charged Akintomide of starlight village, Madalla, Niger, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that sometime in 2019 the defendant bought a Honda CRV for N250,000 from a suspect, Adeoye Olayemi of Odohi village, Kabba, Kogi.

Yakubu added that the car was stolen in Akure, Ondo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Court remands 2 men for alleged shop breaking, theft

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge,

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also ordered that the sureties must provide their valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!