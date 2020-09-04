Businessman arraigned for allegedly obtaining N2.9m under false pretence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A 48-year-old businessman, Adedotun Adeboyejo, was on Friday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N2.9 million under false pretences.

Adeboyejo, whose residential address was not given, is facing a four-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 12, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m. at H3 Beryi, and 12, Woke Ariyo Street, off Admiralty way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N2.9 million from the complainant, Miss Kaodi Ugogi, to supply Spanish Acrylic Awning to her but failed to do so.

“The defendant converted the money to his personal use after failing to supply the products to the complainant.

“The defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by threatening to terminate the life of the complainant,” Osuji said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contrary to Sections 56, 168 (d), 287 and punishable under Section 325 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr C. J. Onah, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Erinle granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of six months statement of account.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until October 8 for mention.

Vanguard News

