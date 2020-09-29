Breaking News
Burna Boy shades Sowore over Fela, says politicians are all the same

I’m member of Fela household, Sowore replies

Afro-pop sensation, Burna Boy, has stirred the social media over Fela fanship after he called out Omoyele Sowore, saying he trusts no politician.

Burna Boy in a short tweet said that “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust any of you.

Sowore in response explained that he had been a member of the Fela family, enthusing that “I am a member of Fela’s household, ask Seun Kuti.”

The former presidential candidate said: “I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti , as a student’s leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela.”

