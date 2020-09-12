Buratai extends Operation Sahel Sanity, charges troops to wipe out remnants of bandits

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai has charged troops to eliminate remnants of bandits in the North-West after announcing an extension to Operation Sahel Sanity.

The COAS made this known during a media chat at the Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State on Saturday.

He explained that considering the progress and achievements recorded in barely two months, the Nigerian Army has expanded its area of responsibility beyond northwest to include north central as well as reinforcement and regrouping of troops to deal with the criminals ruthlessly.

Lt. Gen. Buratai noted that the troops is getting more equipments and personnel hence the need to intensify onslaught against the bandits and their accomplices.

Buratai further expressed that with the dedication, commitment, determination and professionalism of the troops, normalcy would soon return to the Northwest.

He, however, charged them to maintain the tempo, adding that the troops are operating with full compliance within their constitutional responsibility.

The COAS further commended the media for their support and cooperation to the Military in disseminating its activities to the general public and urged members of the general public not to shield any criminal as the Army in collaboration with other security agencies are working assiduously to end all forms of criminality in the region and the country at large.

Kindly Share This Story: