Bunmi Tejuoso’s  charitable exploits for young widows

Lagos-based businesswoman and founder of the non-profit charity organisation, Tree of Life, Bunmi Tejuoso’s story is quite a touching one, to say the least. She is one of those lucky ones who found love at a young age.

At 23 she was already married to her lover and soulmate, Prince Kunle Tejuoso. The young couple’s love flourished until she lost Kunle to the cold hands of death when he was 38. That sad event completely changed the beautiful woman’s world, as she became the family’s breadwinner.

This tragic experience exposed her to the plight of widows, particularly the young ones.

Inspired by her own tragedy, Bunmi co-founded Tree of Life with her close friend Hajia Zainab Waziri, who is a widow as well,

The foundation was officially inaugurated about six years ago by Lagos-based Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

The foundation’s goal is to provide moral and financial support for widows. Bunmi’s foundation is also invested in empowering the widows through counselling and financial independence training.

An epitome of beauty and brain, Bunmi Tejuoso has continued to be a blessing to humanity.

She is a doting mother who has done a great job by raising well-mannered and Godly children.

