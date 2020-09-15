Building collapse kills two teenagers, members of same family in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A one storey building collapse in the wee hours of Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two teenagers and members of the same family in Gwammaja ‘Yan kosai, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was also gathered that eight other members of the family survived with various degrees of injuries after they were trapped inside the collapsed building.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’adu Muhammed who confirmed the incident to Vanguard identified the deceased as Abdullahi Anas 4years and Abdulmalik Anas six years respectively.

Muhammed said, “We received a distress call through one Malam Abdullahi Muhammad from Gwammaja ‘Yan kosai Dala Lcal government at about 01:30 am over collapse of a one storey building.

“Upon receiving the distress call, we immediately swung into action by deploying our rescue team with appliances to the scene of the incident.

“The house collapsed on Ten (10) dwellers and were trapped by broken blocks and sand. Eight of them were rescued alive with some injuries. They include Zainab Muhammad (60 years), Halifa Anas (22 years), Muhammad Anas (5 years), Maimuna Anas (9 years), Faruk Anas (10 years), Mujahedin Anas (4 years), Muftahu Anas (14 years) and Humaira Anas (7 years) while two others (Abdullahi Anas, 4years and Abdulmalik Anas, 6years) died.

“All victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Hospital and two were confirmed dead,” Muhammed said.

In a related development, the Fire service Public Relations Officer also confirmed the death of one, Saminu Suleiman who drowned when he went swimming in a pond in Zango Buhari village, Bunkure Local government area of the state.

“We received a distress call at about 6:30 am through Malam Muhammad Mai Anguwa from Zango Buhari in Bunkure local government about a man, Saminu Suleiman (25years) who drowned into a pond.

“Victim was rescued unconscious and confirm dead and handed to ward head of Zangon Buhari, Alh. Yahaya Usman.

“Deceased drowned when he went swimming,” Muhammed however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

