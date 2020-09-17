Buhari signs Police Bill 2020 into law

Vanguard Logo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

President Buhari in a memo dated September 16, 2020, communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina explained that the Act repealed the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.

According to the statement, “Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”

