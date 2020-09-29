Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees as Justices of Supreme Court, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The request was contained in a letter dated 31st August 2020 and read yesterday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

Buhari in the letter said that the request According to the confirmation of the eight Justices to the Supreme Court was in consonance with the provisions of section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the advice of the National Judicial Council.

The letter read: “Pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted Eight (8) Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.”

They are Hon. Justice Lawal Garba, North West; Hon. Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Hon. Justice Addu Aboki, North West; Hon. Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, North East; Hon. Justice Samuel C. Oseji, South-South; Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North East; and Hon. Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South-South.

In another letter to the Senate, dated 14th September 2020, President Buhari is also asking for the confirmation of the appointment of the Chairman, and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of twelve (12) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The appointees are Nasir Isa Kwara (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

In another letter read by the President of the Senate, President Buhari is requesting for the confirmation of Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusuf Yunusa as Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees.

The request, according to the President, was made in accordance with Section 171(1),(2)(c), and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

President Buhari noted that the appointment of both nominees serves as a replacement to his earlier submission, wherein he had nominated Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (Rtd) and Alh. Yusuf Mohammed, from Niger and Yobe States respectively.

The letter read, “In accordance with section 171 (1). (2)(c) & subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, l have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate. the appointment of Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusufu Yunusa from Niger and Yobe States respectively. as Non-Career Ambassadors Designate. Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

“The Senate is kindly requested to recall my earlier submission of Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (RM) and Alh. Yusuf Mohammad, from Niger and Yobe States respectively. who were not confirmed and to kindly substitute Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana with Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta. Niger State and also Alh. Yusuf Mohammad. with Yasufu Yunusa. Yobe State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: