Buhari, Economic Advisory Council meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, PEAC, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Members of PEAC in virtual attendance are the Chairman, Prof. Doyin Salami: Vice-Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi; Prof. Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Bismark Rewane and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu.

Physically present at the meeting are the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emiefiele, and the Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: