Buhari describes death of 2 Borno Emirs as ‘rare double tragedy’, painful loss

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of two Borno Emirs as a “rare double tragedy” and a painful loss to the people of Nigeria.

Buhari in a condolence letter he sent to Gov. Babaga Zulum and the people of Borno, commended the roles played by the late Shehu of Bama, Umar El-Kanemi and the Emir of Biu Mustapha Aliyu in maintaining peace and stability in their respective emirates, especially in the wake of violence caused by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Presenting the letters on behalf of Buhari, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who led the federal government delegation, commended Gov. Zulum for his foresight, commitment, devotion and courage for his peacebuilding efforts to restore normalcy in his state.

“We would like to pray to God to change the situation from the challenges the state is currently facing.

“What you are doing is giving hope to Nigerians, because we have not seen a Governor, picking so much interest, risking his own life and then going after the danger that faces his people. We congratulate you for what you are doing,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Zulum expressed appreciation to President Buhari for sending a delegation to condole with government and people of the state.

Zulum said that the President could not send his delegation when the Shehu of Bama died due to the inter-state lockdown as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor added that the President personally called him and the Shehu of Borno to commiserate with them over the death of the Shehu of Bama.

NAN reports that the Shehu Bama died on April 27, at 60, while the Emir of Biu died on Sept. 15, at 79, leaving behind four wives, over 70 children and 200 grandchildren.

Other members of the delegation include the Ministers of State of Agriculture, Baba Shehuri and that of Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu was also part of the delegation.

