Buhari condoles with Fayose over sister’s death

President Muhammad Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on the death of his immediate elder sister Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina prayed God to comfort former Governor Fayose and give him the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to him, “The President equally condoles with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations, and associates, urging them to take heart, since death is the ultimate end of all mortals.”

He prayed that the soul of the departed will rest in peace.

