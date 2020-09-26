Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, killings of security agents

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, which led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.

The President made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

He described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

Buhari noted, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), commiserating with their families and loved ones.

The president advised the government of Borno, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

He urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

The president commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well as the sincere determination of Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

He prayed that God would grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

