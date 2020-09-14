Buhari approves appointment of four permanent secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This was disclosed by Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

READ ALSO:

The statement dated 14th September, 2020 listed the new appointees as Sule James (Kaduna), Abubakar Ismaila (Kebbi), Roberts Ibiene Patricia (Rivers) and Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara state.

The Head of Service noted that swearing in of the new appointees as well as the recently deployed ones will be announced at a later date.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: