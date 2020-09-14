BUA donates N350m to CACOVID, N100m to Kebbi

Kindly Share This Story:

BUA Group has donated an additional N350,000,000 to CACOVID (the CBN-led Private Sector Coalition on Covid-19) bringing to 1.35 billion Naira its total donation to CACOVID.

Also, BUA announced the donation of 100million Naira to the Kebbi State Government to support victims of the recent flooding in the state.

Speaking on the donations, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said BUA remains committed to its sustainable development obligations as a responsible corporate citizen and will keep supporting various social and humanitarian interventions wherever it can.

Rabiu also specifically commended the efforts of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in coordinating the CACOVID intervention efforts in a transparent and accountable manner.

Abdul Samad Rabiu added: “I must also commend the efforts of Governor Godwin Emefiele who has brought his astute leadership to bear in the running of CACOVID with Aliko Dangote and other members of the CACOVID steering committee— of which BUA is a pioneer member.

“We intend to keep monitoring the situation in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders and are ready to contribute even more, where necessary.”

On the donation of 100 million Naira to Kebbi State, Abdul Samad Rabiu commiserated with the governor and Kebbi State government, communities, and individuals affected by the floods.

He also enjoined all stakeholders to support recovery efforts.

