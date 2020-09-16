BSN advocates preservation of Nigerian mother tongues

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

BIBLE Society of Nigeria, a non-profit-making inter-denominational Christian organization whose sole mission is to meet the scriptural needs of every Nigerian, has called on governments at all levels, to work passionately towards the preservation of local languages in the country.

Secretary General of BSN, Dr. Dare Ajiboye made the call, Tuesday in Lagos, while announcing the complete translation of the New Testament Bible into Epie and Ogbia languages—-two indigenous Nigerian languages spoken in parts of Bayelsa State.

The BSN Chief Executive Officer stressed the need for preservation of all Nigerian mother tongues, through sustained efforts and policies in the educational system, noting that cultures can be traced to the languages spoken by a group of people.

Dr. Ajiboye said the death of any language is the death of a culture, noting that no Nigerian language and culture must not be allowed to die.

In his words: “I want to use this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to make deliberate efforts to preserve our languages by enforcing their usage, especially in schools.

“Our language is our Identity and an integral part of our culture. By translating the Bible into Nigerian languages, we are helping to preserve the languages and cultures of our people. The death of a language is the death of a culture,” he emphasized.

The BSN boss said the organisation has been able to complete the Epie and Ogbia New Testaments in five years instead of the 12 years target it initially set for itself.

The dedication of the Ogbia New Testament Bible is scheduled for September 22 in Ogbia Town while Epie is for September 23, at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Yenagoa.

