BREAKING: Unspecified number of persons feared dead, two vehicles burnt in Friday night tanker explosion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Unspecified number of persons are feared dead and two vehicles burnt in a late evening fire on Friday, when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, suddenly engulfed in flames at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State.

According to the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, “The agency responded to distress calls at about 10 45 pm, and upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a tanker with unknown registration number conveying PMS lost control while in motion and subsequently fell sideways.

“This led to an explosion in which two unidentified vehicles were burnt.

“A joint team of responders led by DG LASEMA, LASG fire service, LRU fire unit, Nigeria Police and LASTMA are working together to curb the inferno from escalating further.

“Casualties cannot be ascertained at this time, rescue operation ongoing.(At about 11 pm).”

