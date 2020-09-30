Breaking: UAE agrees to resume visa issuance to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

United Arab Emirates, Wednesday agreed to resume visa issuance to Nigerians. , Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, announced this via his Twitter handle.

According to him: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks”

Recall that FG had banned Emirates Airlines from Lagos and Abuja airports over alleged refusal to grant fresh visa applications submitted by Nigerians.

Details later:

UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks 🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) September 30, 2020

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: