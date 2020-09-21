BREAKING: Tanker drivers suspend services nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Monday, ordered all its members, especially petrol tanker drivers, to withdraw their services nationwide from Tuesday and Wednesday, September 22 and 23, 2020.

NARTO is protesting the directive of the Federal Government, banning tankers with 45,000 litres capacity from lifting petroleum products in the country.

The transporters are also issuing a 10-day strike notice to the Federal Government, effective September 24, 2020.

Details later

