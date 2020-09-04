Breaking News
Breaking: Suspected robber shot dead as Police foil robbery attack on Sagamu/Benin Expressway

By Bose Adelaja

A suspected armed robber was reportedly shot dead, Friday, when a team of Policemen foiled a robbery attack, on Sagamu/Benin highway.

The incident occurred at about 2.45 am, when a team of four suspected armed robbers dressed in Military camouflage mounted roadblocks in the pretext of discharging their civic duties thereby engaging in the robbery.

However, a combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Imagbon, Ogun State led by ASP Akinosi Jackson got wind of the operation, swiftly moved to the scene and engaged them in a gun duel.

It was gathered that one of the suspects was gunned down while others suspected to have sustained bullet wounds fled into the bush.

Ogun State Police Image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi has confirmed the development.

Details later…

