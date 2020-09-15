[Breaking] Robbery: Police release Abiola’s children

Kindly Share This Story:



…charge four to court

By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Tuesday, released two children of the late former business mogul and presidential candidate of the annulled June 12, 1993 elections, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), and three internal staff of the family from her custody.

The Command thereafter charged to Magistrate Court 1, Ogba, four other suspects for conspiracy, burglary, stealings and others related offences.

The internal staff are the Personal Assistant, Gardener and Laundryman.

Recall that nine persons including the two sons of the late Presidential candidate have been in Police custody after some gunmen had on Wednesday, September 2, invaded the residence of the late businessman in Ikeja, Lagos, and reportedly carted away from some valuables.

The Police commenced investigations and arrested the suspects.

In the process, the two children of the late business mogul filed an N100m suit against the Police in Lagos over their arrest and detention.

However, the first daughter of late Chief Abiola, Honourable Lola Abiola-Edewor on Tuesday signed an undertaken with the Police seek the release on bail of her two brothers and their internal staff.

As at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, she was sighted within the Nigeria Police premises trying to perfect the release documentation.

Ats at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said he could not comment on the development as it is still a subject of litigation.

He said he will update the press at due time.

