Breaking: Reject Godwin Obaseki, he doesn’t deserve your vote – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Tuesday advised the people of Edo to reject the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki, noting that he (Obaseki) does not deserve their votes.

Disclosing this in a sponsored broadcast on TVC, the former Lagos state governor said: “Obaseki does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.

Narrating how he suffered along with many others to gain democracy for Nigeria, the outspoken APC Chieftain opined: “I, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, want to appeal as a committed democrat, and the leader of all democrats regardless of our political parties, to our conscience and commitment to democracy today on the forthcoming election in Edo state.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime, that today, we are enjoying in the country.

“Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle.

Atiku reacts

Atiku Abubakar, counseled the Edo people to vote wisely and defend their votes. Disclosing this on his facebook handle, the former vice president advised Edo voters to vote for Obaseki, who is contesting against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

His words: “The democracy that we enjoy today was bought at a great price. We can only deepen and sustain it by respecting the sanctity of the ballot and necessary review of our electoral processes.

“As the great people of Edo State go to the polls to elect their governor this weekend, they need to be provided with a secured environment to cast their votes and be assured that their votes will count.

“I urge all duly registered voters of conscience and who truly care about the wellbeing of Edo to turn out enmasse to cast and defend their vote for Governor Obaseki.”

