BREAKING: Police nab domestic staff behind kidnap of University lecturer in Calabar

We are desperate, prepared to engage criminals ― PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command on Thursday arrested a domestic staff of the University Don, Dr Egbe who was kidnapped few days ago in Calabar.

Vanguard learned that the yet-to-be-named staff worked as a domestic staff to the lecturer who regained his freedom in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a release, Thursday evening, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to Vanguard revealed that the command apprehended one of the perpetrators who was employed as domestic staff in the farm of the victim.

Her words: “After considering the spate of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in the State, the Commissioner of Police wish to state clearly that due to intensive and aggressive onslaught on the abductors of the LAFARGE staff and the University lecturer kidnapped five days ago, the Command has apprehended one of the perpetrators.

“The suspect who was employed as a domestic worker in the farm of the victim is now in Police custody. This arrest and onslaught led to the release of the duo (Lafarge staff and the University Lecturer).

“Consequently, the Command is desperate and prepared to engage all criminal elements operating in the State. While efforts are in top gear to get other victim rescued from the gangs.

“By this release, the Operation Mocky Water is poised to confront, thus, apprehend and prosecute violators of peace and all criminal elements making the State safe for Citizens.

“In the light of the above, good-spirited citizens, traditional leaders, youth community and religious leaders are enjoined to always act proactively by reporting these group of persons to the Police as such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Ugbo stated.

