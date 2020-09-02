Breaking News
BREAKING: Petrol price now N151.56 per litre ― PPMC

By Udeme Akpan

THE price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre, according to Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, D.O Abalaka of the PPMC, stated: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.”

He added: “This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

