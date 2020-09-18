BREAKING: PDP raises alarm over alleged harassment of its governors in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Few hours to the Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised alarm over alleged harassment of governors elected on its platform.

Addressing journalists in an emergency press conference, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus said while Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and the deputy senate President, Ovie IMO-Agege were chilling in the Benin home of Adams Oshiomhole, PDP governors were being harassed in the Edo state capital.

Secondus said: “Hope Uzodinma and Ovie Omo-Agege are in the home of the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Oshiomhole. PDP governors are being harassed in Westend Hotel, Benin.

“Policemen have surrounded the hotel and their lives are in danger. We call on Inspector General of Police to ask the police to leave the place because their lives are in danger. If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in Benin too. Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can intimidate us.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the international community. Elections must be free. Elections must be allowed to hold. You cannot allow APC governors in Edo, and bar PDP governors,” he said.

