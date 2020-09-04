Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Nigeria receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

On 3:00 pm
The Federal Government on Friday received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, delivered the samples to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

Others present during the visit were the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; top management of the Health Ministry and other Nigerian Scientists.

This was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.

The statement was titled, ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here.’

Details shortly…

