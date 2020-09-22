Breaking News
Breaking: NARTO orders resumption of operations, as NNPC, DSS intervene

3:38 pm
By Michael Eboh

Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, has ordered its members, comprising truck and tanker owners, across the country to resume operations, stating that the Federal Government has agreed to shift the implementation of the ban on trucks with 45,000-litre capacity to January 1, 2020.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National President of NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Othman, disclosed that the decision to discontinue the withdrawal of their trucks nationwide was following the intervention of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS.

