Breaking: Lagos Govt reopens 2 recreational parks

…Stresses adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of two of its recreational parks for public use, stressing that visitors to the parks must comply with the subsisting COVID-19 protocols.

Mrs Titilayo Ajirotutu, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Ajirotutu, the reopened recreational facilities are the Ndubisi Kanu Park in Alausa and the Dr Abayomi Finnish Park in Oregun, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had closed down all parks at the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic to contain the community spread of the virus.

This measure denied fun seekers the opportunity to relax in the open and hindered government revenue from the facilities.

The statement quoted Mrs Adetoun Popoola, the General Manager of LASPARK, as saying that the agency had made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit the parks.

“Strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.

“It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults above 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection.

“All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks,” Popoola said.

The LASPARK boss said further that the occupancy limit of the parks had been restricted to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih park to prevent overcrowding.

She said that other public recreational parks in various parts of the state are still being assessed for reopening, adding that the public would be notified accordingly. (NAN)

