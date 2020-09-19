Breaking: I’m disappointed, Obaseki blames INEC for staying too long before voting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki has expressed displeasure over the ongoing governorship exercise in Edo.

While fielding questions from Journalists after casting his vote, Obaseki said he was disappointed in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, noting that the commission would have prepared better than they did today.

His words: “I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a beat disappointing.

“Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

Vanguard

