By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Wednesday, ordered members to halt distribution of petroleum products from Lagos to the northern part of the country from tomorrow (Thursday) till further notice.

PTD, in a statement by its National Chairman, Otunba Salimon Oladiti, explained that the action became necessary following the shut out of heavy trucks, including tankers, from using all the link roads in Minna, Niger State capital, by the state government from midnight September 15.

According to Oladiti, “we want to use this medium to inform the general public that from tomorrow (Thursday, September 17), our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country because the Niger State government has shut out heavy-duty trucks, including tankers, from passing through the state.

“The only alternative road is not motorable. This is Bida- Agai- Lapai-Lambata Road. In fact, this road is a deathtrap.

“When we got wind of the plan of the Niger State Government to shut the roads about weeks back, I spoke to the Minister of Works through one of his aides and he assured that the ministry would do palliative and remedial works on the road.

“Unfortunately, over two weeks after our discussion, nothing has been down on the roads.

“As leaders, we have to do the needful and protect the lives of our members from avoidable accidents and attacks from hoodlums.

“So starting from tomorrow, September 17, our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the Northern part of the country. Until the Federal Government makes the alternative road motorable, our members will not resume lifting of products to the northern part of the country.

“In the letter to our State Chairman, the Niger State Government, through its Ministry of Transport, dated September 9, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Abdullahi U. Imam, informed us about its decision to shut out all heavy trucks vehicles from passing through the link and major roads in the state from Tuesday.

“The letter read ‘You are aware of efforts of the Niger State government to rehabilitate Minna-Bida Road and major roads leading to Minna.

“‘These efforts have largely been frustrated because of the heavy presence of heavy trucks plying these roads.

“‘In view of the forgoing, we hereby notify you of government’s decision for a total shutdown of all linking roads to Minna to heavy trucks from 12 midnight of September 15.

“‘You will, please, bring this information to all your members in order to guide them to find alternative routes for their movements’.

“Consequently, we have directed our members (tanker drivers) to stop lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country until further notice.”

