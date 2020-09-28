Breaking: Court slams N50m against Senator Abbo for slapping woman in sex toy shop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A Federal High Court in Abuja has Monday ordered Senator Elisha Abbo PDP, Adamawa North who slapped a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop on May 11, 2019 to pay the sum of fifty million naira (N50), to Osimibibra Warmate for assault.

The Incident:

The youngest senator in the country was said to have entered a sex toy shop around 6pm, with three young women to purchase adult toys.

But shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop.

Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of the girl, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.

The shop owner’s argument that if the air conditioner had been contaminated others in the shop would have also taken ill was said to have angered Abbo, and the two began exchanging words over the matter.

The senator was said to have called a policeman who he then ordered to arrest the shop owner.

The shop owner quickly called her father to inform him that Abbo had called police over the matter and that she was about to be taken away.

The shop owner’s friend who had been standing nearby tried to intervene by pleading with the second man to take things easy but was slapped repeatedly by the lawmaker.

His apology:

Days after assaulting the lady the 41 year old lawmaker said he was sorry for what happened, adding that regardless of the provocation, his action did not portray him a good ambassador of the Senate, the PDP and the youths of Nigeria.

He words: “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family as well as our mothers- the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Babra (the lady he reportedly assaulted) and her family for my action which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.



“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me. “My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer particularly as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is reposed.”

However, after about a year plus, a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered him to pay N50M as compensation to a woman he assaulted.

Disclosing this on Monday, Lugard Tare-Otu and Nelson who identified themselves as Warmate’s lawyers, confirmed the situation.

Reacting, Nelson said via his twitter handle: ”Remember that video of a Nigerian senator slapping/assaulting a young lady at a shop? Well justice was served today with the court slamming the sum of N50M against the Senator. I am delighted to have represented that young lady in this suit. We say no more to oppression.”



Remember that video of a Nigerian Senator slapping/assaulting a young lady at a shop? Well justice was served today with the Court slamming the sum of N50M against the Senator. I am delighted to have represented that young lady in this suit. We say no more to oppression! https://t.co/zM9zQlEcH7 — Nelson! (@nellymacaroni) September 28, 2020

