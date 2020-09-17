BREAKING: Babalakin resigns as UNILAG’s council chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Babawale Babalakin has resigned his position as chairman of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, governing council chairman.

Following what looked like an irreconcilable difference between the now-former council chairman and the Academic Staff Union of University, UNILAG chapter, Babalakin has finally tendered his resignation.

The Federal Government, in August, wielded the big axe by asking the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away pending the outcome of a probe into happenings in the school.

Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution. The government also asked theof the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution.

The Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong, made this known in a press statement on Friday.

The statement read: “FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr B. O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.” This is just as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, through its chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, lauded the government’s action.

Vanguard

