BREAKING: ASUU, NASU shut out LASU VC, students as school resumes

Accuse Sanwo-Olu of unfulfilled promise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke in the early hours on Monday in the Lagos State University, Ojo Campus, when members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, barred the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olanrewaju Fagboun and students from gaining access to premises.

It was gathered that the action was as a result of protest by the union members over non-payment of increment in salaries promised by the Lagos State Government after a year when the promise was made.

This came on the heels of resumption as announced by of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for tertiary institutions in the state to reopen on September 14, 2020. Students in 300 and 400 levels were to resume Monday, with other members of staff that had been on lockdown as a result of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Trouble started as early as 7 am as union members took over the entrance of the university from security personnel and turned back both human and vehicular movements from going in and out of the premises.

All entreaties by the vice-chancellor to prevail on the protesters was not heeded.

The effort to get a reaction from the representative of Lagos State Government was ongoing at press time.

