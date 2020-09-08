Breaking: Allow Nnamdi Kanu return to Nigeria, Orji Kalu begs FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to Federal Government to allow the leader of the Indegenious People of Biafra ( IPOB) , Maazi Nnamdi Kanu, to return to Nigeria.

Kalu said negotiations of Kanu’s return would also include his dropping of the secessionist agenda of creating a new country called Biafra.

Kalu made the appeal on Tuesday morning while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

He also raised concerns about journalists publishing unverified stories about him , adding that several media houses have continued to spread rumors and misquote his statements.

The Senate Chief Whip who gave instance of his online interview where he mentioned that he would turn Nigeria to a 21st century if given an opportunity to lead the country , decried that some bloggers misquoted him to have said 20th century.

He warned that despite being a friend of the press, he sees no reason for being intentionally misquoted .

“I am a friend of the press but it is time they leave me alone . You can’t just publish news about me without verifications. We have many good journalists in the country but several others just want to sell their papers and stories with sensational headlines. How can you rewrite 21st century to 20th century just to sell your news? He questioned

While responding to questions on the recent altercation between members of IPOB with security personnels in Enugu recently, Kalu said he is an ardent believer of unified Nigeria.

According to him , “Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation. We are a United country and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a stronger economy . We have reached to a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for strong institution where rule and order are observed; where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted .

“If federal government permits me , I will go to United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria. I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it . We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country. A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown”, he said

Meanwhile, Kalu has reiterated his support and loyalty to president Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the All Progressives Congress , revealing that Buhari and the APC has continued to give his best to the country amidst challenges .

He also thanked the president for the infrastructural development he has extended to the South East and urged all Nigerians to continue to support the president’s agenda .

