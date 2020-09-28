Brandleys International set to hold virtual visa meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

Brandleys International Limited, a top immigration consultancy firm is set to hold its first virtual meeting on various USA visa immigration.

The seminar which is put together by Brandleys is filled with distinguished and well-experienced panelists.

The organisation which has done a series of physical similar seminars in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Port Harcourt is now moving its meeting online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our panelists are drawn from the USA and Canadian attorneys and immigration/migration experts,” said Idowu Olumide, CEO Brandleys International Ltd the promoter of the event.

“They have combine experience of over fifty years, and they will be discussing various USA visas – L1, E2, EB-3, EB-5 that allows skilled and unskilled, business owners, families and investors to file, move, live and obtain USA green card,” Olumide said.

According to him, interested attendees will learn more about Canadian immigration and migration visas.

He says the most talked about ‘L1 visa’ will be discussed because it’s basically for business owners who will like to establish their business in the US and eventually move their families.

“Last year 1,967 South Africans got the L1 visa approved compared to 333 approved for Nigerians. You too can learn how they did it by attending this powerful seminar,” he said.

The panelists will talk about how to acquire or start a new business, buying property for investment, and immigration among others.

They will also discuss the E2 treaty visa, an alternative to EB-5, and how it’s done via Grenada or Turkey.

In addition, the experts will discuss EB-3 for skilled and non-skilled and professional workers willing to move to the US and finally EB-5 industry latest developments.

He says the virtual meeting will a discussion an international stock expert, who is going to tell us about ‘Non-Recourse Stock Loan’. How to use your stock/securities shares to finance your immigration or investment for fast liquidity.

Canadian family, work permit & student visa types will be equally discussed.

Interested participants can register on https://bit.ly/35Cj6pm to attend. Registration is free for all registered attendees.

