BOXING: Wilder injured bicep ahead of Fury fight

Undefeated heavyweight contender Junior Fa, has said Deontay Wilder suffered an injury as he prepared for his February rematch with Tyson Fury.

Fury dropped Wilder twice and stopped him in the seventh round to capture the WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Fa was one of Wilder’s sparring partners to prepare for the second fight.

Initially, Wilder blamed the loss on the unexpected weight of his ring-walk costume. Wilder claimed the costume weighed at least 40-pounds and wore out his legs during the pre-fight theatrics.

However, he would later explain that there were other issues going on behind the scenes. Fa has revealed that Wilder injured his bicep near the end of the camp. The New Zealand boxer was not under the impression that the injury would play a role in the outcome.

“Yes, [it was] the bicep injury [that he suffered in camp]. I don’t know the extent of the damage, but he did hurt it, yeah,” Fa told Sky Sports.

Vanguard

