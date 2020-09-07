Borrowings undermining our sovereignty, Anglican Bishops tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lament spate of violence across the country

…Urge him to implement findings on anti-corruption fight

Perez Brisibe – Patani

Anglican Bishops in the country, have expressed concern over the spate of borrowings by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and cautioned that the increasing spate of borrowings by the Federal Government is undermining the national sovereignty of the country.

The Bishops also lamented the spate of violence and bloodletting with religious, ethnic and political underpinnings across the country, and called on both the Federal and State governments through the armed forces to be alive to their responsibilities in stopping the killings.

The clergies made their position known, weekend, in a communique at end of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion), held at the cathedral church of St. Matthew, Patani headquarters of Patani local government area of Delta State.

The event which was attended by the archbishop of the ecclesiastical province of Bendel and bishop, diocese of Ughelli, the Most Revd Cyril Odutemu, had the theme, “Sowing and Reaping for Eternity” with the bishops applauding the emergence of the new primate of the church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), His Grace, the Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba and wished him a successful primacy.

While appreciating the President Buhari administration on his fight against corruption since he assumed office, they called on him to implement the findings of his anti-corruption campaign and punishment to culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

The communique which was signed by the bishop, diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Revd Edafe Emamezi, reads: “Synod expresses concern over the increasing spate of external borrowings by the Federal and State Governments which tend to undermine our national sovereignty and calls for caution.

“Synod expresses concern over the incessant violence and bloodletting with religious, ethnic and political underpinnings across the country and calls on the Federal and State Governments through our armed forces to be alive to their responsibilities to stop these killings in the nation.

“In addition, Synod calls on the Federal Government to introduce ranches for cattle farming and irrigation to curtail the challenge of dissertation in northern Nigeria and the sub-Sahara desert; thereby stopping the southern migration of the herders.

“In consideration of the rising deplorable condition of the economy of our country, synod strongly calls on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism.”

On the current challenges bedevilling the Nigerian economy amidst hike in energy tariffs, the Bishops urged the Federal Government to urgently fix the energy sector which remains the greatest challenge to economic and social engineering in Nigeria and further expressed worries over the recent death sentence passed on Kano based musician, Yahaya Sharif for alleged blasphemy, saying, “justice is for all irrespective of one’s religious affiliation.”

