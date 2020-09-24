Borno Governor, Zulum, wins 2019 Zik prize for leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum had emerged a winner of the 2019 Zik prize for leadership, as announced by Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy on Thursday afternoon.

Zulum, who was of eight winners of the annual award, was honoured for good governance, described by Utomi as a revolutionary governor who has become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished leaders within a short period of time.

Professor Utomi, who addressed a press conference via zoom, spoke on behalf of an advisory board of public policy research and analysis centre, PPRAC, which is chaired by Professor Jubril Aminu, a former minister, and senator.

The board has Prince Emeka Obasi as an executive secretary while members include Professor George Obiozor, Chief Marc Obara, Chief Tola Adeniyi, Alhaji Abdulazeez Udeh, and Pat Utomi.

Prof Utomi listed Senate President Ahmed Lawan, SGF Boss Mustapha, Dr. Stella Okolli, Prof Umar Dambatta, Kennedy Nduka as winners in various categories of public service, business, and professional leadership.

For good governance amongst Nigeria’s 36 governors, Prof Utomi listed Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, another governor from the southeast in the same ‘good governance’ category with Professor Zulum of Borno state as winners.

Utomi however took a long time to pay tribute to governor Zulum saying his performance has made him the toast of Nigerians from all parts of the country.

Zulum’s announcement has made him the first governor to win the Zik prize for leadership while serving his first term. Governors who have won in previous years did so during the second term in office.

The Zik Prize for leadership has become one of Nigeria’s prestigious awards given the credibility of advisory board members of the PPRAC who are notable personalities most of them with background from academia.

