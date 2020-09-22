Bolt expands Nigerian operations in Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

Bolt, the leading ride-hailing app in Africa, has expanded its operations in Nigeria with the launch of its services in Jos.

This announcement comes shortly after the company announced that it had launched an Insurance Protection cover that safeguards riders and drivers in all its operational cities across the country.

Bolt started operating in Nigeria in 2017 and is already the largest on-demand transportation network in the country. The expansion brings Bolt’s cities in Nigeria to a total of 12 including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Uyo, Calabar, Kano, Abeokuta, Enugu, Ibadan and Benin City.

“Demand for ride-hailing transportation is growing across Nigeria as people desire more flexible ways to move and the cost of car ownership continues to rise,” said Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt’s Country Manager for Nigeria.

“Ride-hailing services like Bolt make it possible for more people to enjoy the convenience, affordability and safety of getting from one place to another, while simultaneously providing a steady income for thousands of drivers and vehicle owners who utilise the platform to earn an income and support their families on a flexible schedule with no commitments,” he continued.

Bolt has been hugely successful in every city where it has launched and with this expansion move, continues to solidify its footprint across the country.

In celebration of its launch in Jos, Bolt has announced that it will offer a launch discount to riders while offering drivers 0% commission for the first three months.

One of Bolt’s key success factors in its growth, and rapid expansion has been the fact that drivers utilising its platform receive 80% to 85% of fares paid by riders – a significantly higher percentage than what drivers using other similar platforms receive.

