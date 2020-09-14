Bogart Man is built on solid foundation, says CEO Eli Saig

Kindly Share This Story:

In the fiercely competitive world of fashion, Eli Saig has carved a niche for his fashion brand, Bogart Man, to become one of the rising luxury brands attracting rave reviews around the world.

The Israeli CEO of the South Africa-based men clothing company has successfully positioned the Bogart Man brand as the answer to the luxury and lifestyle need of the modern gentleman seeking a sophisticated edge in his daily look.

While explaining how he has been able to build Bogart Man into a top fashion brand, Saig, noted that it wasn’t an overnight success: “The major challenge that we faced when we were starting up was establishing ourselves in a new market, as well as mastering the know-how of production, styling, pricing and marketing of Bogart as a new brand back in 1991.”

He continued: “Like most successful brands, we paid the price for the rise. It is very rare to find the right people at the onset of a business venture. So, putting together the right team doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time.”

Bogart Man, established in the year 2000, has grown to become one of the most celebrated luxury clothing and lifestyle brands in Africa.

Saig attributed the phenomenal growth of the brand to his devotion to planning and his readiness to think outside the box.

“He who fails to plan has planned to fail,” he enthused. “We used planning, originality, networking and patience to overcome all the challenges that have shaped us to be the brand that we are today. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but our resilience has helped us thus far”.

He offered some valuable advice for aspiring fashion entrepreneurs. “The advice I have for youngsters who are trying to build their brand is for them to follow their heart,” he said. “You also need to use your brain to its optimum.”

He urged them not to cut corners, but to be ready to pay the price, to be humble and to be ethical.

“They must be willing to stay focused against all odds,” he counseled.

