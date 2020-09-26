Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Director of Auschwitz Memorial in Poland, XPiotr Cywinski, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, over a thirteen (13) year-old boy accused of blasphemy in Kano state.

In the letter which dated 25 September, 2020, Cywinski demanded to be imprisoned along with 120 volunteers for the freedom of Farouq.

Recall that a Shariah court in Kano had sentenced Farouq for 10 years imprisonment for blasphemy.

Farouq was sentenced with menial labour by Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano State after he was convicted of blasphemy on 10 August 2020.

Reacting, Cywinski wrote: “I permit myself to write to you personally about a young boy named Omar Farouq, who was convicted recently in a Sharia court in Kano State in north-west Nigeria after being accused of blasphemy used during an argument with a friend.

“I wish to request the pardon of this 13 year old boy. Regardless of what he said, he cannot be treated as fully aware and responsible, given his age.

“If it turns out that the words of this child absolutely require 120 months of imprisonment, and even you are not able to change that, I suggest that in place of the child, 120 adult volunteers from all over the world, gathered by us myself personally among them should each serve a month in a Nigerian prison.

“In total, the price for the child’s transgression will be the same, and we will all avoid the worst.

“If you agree to grant clemency, or to the above proposal in lieu of punishment, I will make an attempt to provide financial help for the boy’s proper education. This way, instead of a destroyed young man, Nigeria will gain an aware and educated young citizen.

“You will undoubtedly agree with the statement that human rights begin with the rights of the child. I kindly ask you to consider my proposal favorably.”

The director of @AuschwitzMuseum wrote the President of Nigeria and asked him to pardon 13-year old Omar Farouq sentenced for 10 years imprisonment. He declares he is ready to share part of the sentence. ‘I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity.’ pic.twitter.com/EzVBjCzgcY — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 25, 2020

