By Gift Mark Hachikaru

Dr Kingdom O. Ogbamgba JP, a former member of Rivers State House of Assembly who died aged 75, July 3rd, was the first graduate from Egi clan, Oboburu community in Rivers State.

He graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in the year 1971, where he obtained a diploma in Animal Health and Husbandry (DIP A.H.H), and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M) in 1978.

He further attended Rivers State University of Science and Technology for his MSc, Animal Science, in 2005. He obtained his PhD in Animal Nutrition in 2010 from the same institution.

The late Dr Kingdom O. Ogbamgba won the ticket to the Rivers State House of Assembly on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and served between 1992-1993.

He was buried on August 28, 2020, and survived by his wife (Lady Dr Mercy E. Ogbamgba), four children and five grandchildren.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

