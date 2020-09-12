Big Brother Naija housemates vibe to TeeFreeze’s Gidi Vibes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an industry known for its intense competition, Bamigboye Adeola is one artiste who appears to be setting the pace with hits and streaming numbers to match.

The music act, who is popular as TeeFreeze, despite being based in Johannesburg is also popular among fans for his songwriting skill.

His new song, “Gidi Vibes” is currently enjoying airplay across the country and also an anthem for the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 5.

The Obrigado Empire records artiste has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Davido, Ycee, Iceprince and Djmaphorisa.

While many of his colleagues dream of getting such recognition, TeeFreeze says that it’s just one of long line of feats he intends to achieve in the industry as he restates his ambition to take Afro-pop to the global centre stage.

With Afrobeats perhaps the rave genre across the globe at the moment, TeeFreeze believes that he can continue to expand the frontiers of Afrobeats with his regular releases which have been to positive reception across the continent.

The singer’s music journey, according to him, started at the age of 12. In an age that many venture into music because of the apparent attendant flamboyant lifestyle, TeeFreeze says it was passion, not pecuniary incentives that drew him to music.

Charts and playlists reportedly get dominated whenever TeeFreeze drops a studio effort and observers have remarked that consistency has defined the singer’s career.

