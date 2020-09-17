Vanguard Logo

Biafra doesn’t need your investment, IPOB replies Miyetti Allah

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Thursday, replied Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN’s claim that they were in the South-East just for business interest.

IPOB said Miyetti Allah’s kind of business lead to loss of lives and the sacking of indigenes.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group said it is finding it amusing to believe that Miyetti Allah has purely business interest in Biafraland.

The statement read: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the deceptive statement credited to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, that they are solely concerned about their business interests in the East and not motivated by their age-long territorial expansionism.

“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders can deceive their fellow Nigerians with their gimmicks and antics. But we IPOB are smarter than them any time any day.

“We are working tirelessly night and day to protect our people regardless of human and material cost. We, therefore, warn Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, to stay away from Biafraland.

“We don’t need them and their investment including their footsoldiers— herdsmen, bandits, terrorists, ISWAP and others. They should all steer clear of Biafraland before it’s too late. We are at alert and monitoring and watching any step they will dare to make into Biafraland.

“Biafraland cannot harbour bloodsuckers masquerading as herders. We can no longer sit idly by and watch them spill innocent blood under whatever guise, raid communities without provocation, maim and rape our mothers and daughters, or destroy our crops and farmlands.

“Nigerian government, security agencies and Miyetti Allah are all working together to soften the ground for terrorists’ take over of homelands of indigenous people the British experimentally lumped together into Nigeria.”

