Beyond Limits Initiative targets young professionals, entrepreneurs with mentorship programme

…as Cole, Alile, Omogui, others emerge mentors

Leadership Coach, Founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative and Director at Google, Juliet Ehimuan has unveiled The Beyond Limits Think Tank, a leading mentorship and leadership development platform committed to empowering young professionals and entrepreneurs with training, mentoring, and support.

Selected participants will have the opportunity to connect with a group of experienced and highly accomplished leaders in an intimate virtual session where their most burning questions will be answered and also gain practical insights from some of the country’s most inspiring leaders. In addition, they stand the chance to win a total of 1 million Naira in grants.

12 participants, comprising entrepreneurs looking to scale their business and professionals looking to grow in their career or deliver on viable projects – have been chosen to take part in the Think Tank sessions.

The mentors who have been confirmed include; Tonye Cole – Co-founder & Group Executive Director, Sahara Group; TY Bello – Photographer & Artiste; Bunmi Akinyemiju – Founder of Venture Garden Group; Nimi Akinkugbe – Founder, Bestman Games & Money Matters With Nimi; Osayi Alile – CEO, ACT Foundation; Uche Pedro – Founder & CEO, Bella Naija; Eghosa Omogui – Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners; Audu Maikori – Group CEO, Chocolate City Group and host, Juliet Ehimuan.

The Beyond Limits Initiative since its inception has been a source of inspiration for many who have gone ahead to achieve great exploits in business and career. At the end of the 2017 Bootcamp, Juliet Ehimuan through The Beyond Limits Africa initiative gave out sewing machines, ipads, professional internships, catering equipment, raw materials to support the businesses and aspirations of the participants.

Speaking on the initiative, Ehimuan said: “There’s a lot of talent and opportunity in Nigeria and investing in small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators can help drive economic growth and transformation. It is crucial to invest in nurturing their talent, potential, and creating the opportunity for them to fully realize their dreams.

This is why Beyond Limits is creating solutions by investing in entrepreneurship and mentorship programs that will play a huge role in helping to develop people and facilitate their move to the next level.” she added.

This Think Tank is part of a six weeks Beyond Limits transformational series, aimed at developing leaders and helping people to realise their goals and ambitions.

