Beverage firm launches ‘clean recipe’

By Moses Nosike

Capri-Sun, the number one kids’ drink worldwide has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to reiterate its “clean recipe” superior proposition, confirming it as a healthy, naturally tasty, and satisfying option for Nigerian parents looking to buy a quality juice drink for their children.

A clean recipe essentially means foods or beverages made with no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavours, and no preservatives.

The integrated marketing campaign, which will be deployed on Television, OOH, Print, and Digital platforms comes at a time of increasing scrutiny by parents who desire to ensure the product choices they make for their children are the ones that are really healthy.

The campaign showcases the product’s superior “Clean Recipe” as being of better value, thereby confirming to parents that their choice for the brand helps them strike the right balance between providing their children with a healthy, nourishing drink and helping them feel good about their decisions.

Capri-Sun range of products demonstrates the brand’s commitment to using quality ingredients in all its recipes, provide irresistibly delicious tasting fruit flavoured variants, and are available in pack sizes which consumers can afford.

It, therefore, leads the pack of fruit drinks that are available in the Nigerian market.

According to Capri-Sun Marketing Manager, Mr. Amit Aneja, this new product campaign will deliver a strong message to communicate the brand’s core “healthy fruit drink” product attribute as it looks to establish a strong connection to the hearts and minds of Nigerian parents and their children.

“We are confident the new Capri-Sun campaign will resonate with health-conscious parents who desire to provide their children with a healthy fruit drink beverage that has no artificial ingredients but still has the same naturally delicious fruit taste.”

